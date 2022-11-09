Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

