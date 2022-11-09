Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00.
Sprout Social Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of SPT opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $142.61.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Read More
