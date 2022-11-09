J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,374 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. State Street Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,723,000 after acquiring an additional 181,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

