Stefano R. Gaggini Sells 7,466 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHN opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

