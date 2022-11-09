Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells 50,200 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $170,178.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,915,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,174,026.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $99,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $81,900.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of TOIIW opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

