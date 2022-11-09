Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 6,268 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,610,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,415,239.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,309 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $1,487,134.04.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42.

On Thursday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,282 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $991,071.38.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMO opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

