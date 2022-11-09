Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 28,662 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $204,933.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 999,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

