Mark Woodhams Sells 3,941 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

About BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 347,980 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

