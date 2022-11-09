Daryl Kenningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

