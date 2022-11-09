V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.
- On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00.
CorVel Price Performance
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.17. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.