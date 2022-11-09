V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.

On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.17. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CorVel by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in CorVel by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

