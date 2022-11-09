Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00.
Trupanion Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trupanion (TRUP)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.