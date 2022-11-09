Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

