The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Martin Bernard Davis Sells 3,050 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE SO opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.
