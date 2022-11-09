GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GNNDY. Barclays started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research note on Monday.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $196.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

