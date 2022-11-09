New Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.

New Gold Stock Up 7.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 78,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 40.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 484,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in New Gold by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,377,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 371,581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.