United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of USM opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

About United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 66.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 183.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

