United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
Shares of USM opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
