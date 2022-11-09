Livent Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $32.21 on Monday. Livent has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Livent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

