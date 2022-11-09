Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCMWY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.22.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

