Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of GIL opened at $27.85 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

