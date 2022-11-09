FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Shares of TT stock opened at $169.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

