Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AWI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

AWI opened at $75.96 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

