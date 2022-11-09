Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of ANF opened at $17.61 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

