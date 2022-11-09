FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 504,522 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $21,572,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

