Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By Zacks Research

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2025 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $492.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.