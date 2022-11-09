Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $68.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.