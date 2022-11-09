Raymond James Comments on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$7.83.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.