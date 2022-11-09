Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CF. TD Securities cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of CF opened at C$7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$16.62. The stock has a market cap of C$712.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

