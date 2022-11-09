Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Boosted by Analyst

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 353.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

