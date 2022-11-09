Illumina, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Illumina in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $218.04 on Monday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
