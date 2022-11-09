Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

