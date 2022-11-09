Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

