Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PBH stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

