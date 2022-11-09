Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 18,729 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Okta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $272.27.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.