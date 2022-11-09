Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.43.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 21.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PTC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PTC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

