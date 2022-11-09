Steven B. Tanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,594,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

