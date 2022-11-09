Richard Goudis Buys 254,500 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 9.7 %

TUP stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.38. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 152,755 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 623,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

