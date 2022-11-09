James O’boyle Purchases 60,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Varonis Systems Price Performance
VRNS stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $65.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 908,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
