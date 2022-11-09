Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,056,420.96 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares in the company, valued at $40,143,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.

Shares of TEAM opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $453.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $211.88.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

