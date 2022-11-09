James Michael Holcomb Sells 58,335 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Michael Holcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 168.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

