Michael Hsing Sells 3,790 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $3,316,640.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $356.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

