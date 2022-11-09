Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$1,102,550.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$1,102,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,455,365.92.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

TSE:AGI opened at C$11.30 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.81.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.23.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.