Michael E. Pegram Purchases 25,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

CZR opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

