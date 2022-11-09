Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Sells 12,106 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORA opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

