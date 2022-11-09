David Kendall Carlson Sells 15,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GL stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

