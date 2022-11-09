ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT opened at $76.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ITT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 58.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 36.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

