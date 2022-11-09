Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Block Stock Down 0.3 %

SQ opened at $62.51 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $241.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $22,015,444 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

