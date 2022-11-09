TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $29.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after buying an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.