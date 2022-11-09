Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.
Starbucks Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.