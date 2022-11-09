Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

