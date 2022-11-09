Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalent, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

CTLT stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

