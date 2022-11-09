Paul T. Davis Sells 117,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

PBF stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

