Paul T. Davis Sells 117,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
PBF stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04.
PBF Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
