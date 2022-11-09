Tarang Amin Sells 100,000 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 31st, Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28.

On Monday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15.

ELF stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

