Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 149,835 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HLIT opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
